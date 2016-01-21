FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Starbucks cafe sales growth beats expectations
#Market News
January 21, 2016 / 9:10 PM / 2 years ago

Starbucks cafe sales growth beats expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp reported better-than-expected sales growth at established cafes in the holiday quarter, helped by strength in its Americas division, its largest.

The world’s biggest coffee chain said global sales at cafes open at least 13 months rose 8 percent in the first quarter ended Dec. 27, better than the 7.30 percent rise expected by analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix.

Total net revenue rose 11.9 to $5.37 billion, the company said on Thursday.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $687.6 million, or 46 cents per share, from $983.1 million, or 65 cents per share. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

