Kraft, Starbucks defeat appeal of coffee pod settlement

A woman who previously settled a consumer-protection lawsuit against Kraft Foods Global and Starbucks over a discontinued line of coffee pods cannot continue to pursue the case as a class action, a federal appeals court held Monday.

Pamella Montgomery’s argument that her earlier settlement award turned out to be $7,000 instead of the $180,000 she sought was “a gripe, unaccompanied by legal reasoning,” the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said.

