BRIEF-Star Bulk acquires two modern ultramax vessels
November 18, 2013 / 2:20 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Star Bulk acquires two modern ultramax vessels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Star Bulk Carriers Corp : * Announces the acquisition of two modern ultramax vessels * Says deal for $58.1 million * Says entered into definitive agreements to acquire two modern ultramax bulk

carriers from unaffiliated third party * Says upon completion of the acquisition, co will own 15 dry bulk vessels * Company also has a 9 vessels under order in Japan and China with expected

deliveries in 2015 and early 2016 * Says plans to finance this acquisition in part through cash on hand and in

part through commercial bank debt financing * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

