FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Star Capital lines up sales of Pepcom, Eleclink -sources
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 26, 2015 / 2:03 PM / 3 years ago

Star Capital lines up sales of Pepcom, Eleclink -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 26 (Reuters) - European investment fund Star Capital is launching preparations for a sale of German cable group Pepcom as well as of a stake in Eleclink, a company running a power cable connecting Britain and France, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Star Capital has asked HSBC, which is leading a refinancing of Pepcom, to explore options for the company, one of Germany’s largest cable operators, the sources said on Thursday.

A bank is to be appointed soon for Eleclink, one of the people said.

Star Capital is also considering raising a fund of around 800 million euros ($904.2 million) in response to demand from investors, the person added, declining to be identified since the matter is private.

Star Capital and HSBC declined to comment. Pepcom was not immediately available to comment.

$1 = 0.8847 Euros Reporting By Freya Berry and Arno Schuetze; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.