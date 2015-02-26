Star Capital lines up sales of Pepcom, Eleclink -sources

BERLIN, Feb 26 (Reuters) - European investment fund Star Capital is launching preparations for a sale of German cable group Pepcom as well as of a stake in Eleclink, a company running a power cable connecting Britain and France, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Star Capital has asked HSBC, which is leading a refinancing of Pepcom, to explore options for the company, one of Germany’s largest cable operators, the sources said on Thursday.

A bank is to be appointed soon for Eleclink, one of the people said.

Star Capital is also considering raising a fund of around 800 million euros ($904.2 million) in response to demand from investors, the person added, declining to be identified since the matter is private.

Star Capital and HSBC declined to comment. Pepcom was not immediately available to comment.