Israel's Starcom starts trade on London's AIM market

JERUSALEM, March 4 (Reuters) - Starcom, a maker of wireless tracking and monitoring systems, began trade on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM junior market on Monday, becoming the 13th Israeli company to list in London.

Starcom, whose systems are used to track vehicle fleets, goods, containers and people, has a market value of 14.5 million pounds ($22 million) after raising 2.7 million pounds.

“Israel is an extremely important market and a breeding ground for many world-class, innovative and high-growth businesses. As Starcom’s successful flotation demonstrates there is strong investor appetite in London for ambitious Israeli companies seeking international backing,” said Luca Peyrano, head of primary markets for Europe at the LSE.

Starcom’s listing was the first for an Israeli company in London since September 2011 but just the second since December 2007.

Of the 13 Israeli firms traded in London, seven are on AIM while the other six trade on the main market.

“We see a resurgent pipeline of potential issuers of all sizes from Israel,” Peyrano said.

Starcom’s shares were down 1.2 percent at midday.