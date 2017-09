Oct 14 (Reuters) - StarDSL AG

* Sees 12,000 customers by the end of 2015 and expects to achieve break even

* Says expects 44 percent growth in customer number in 2014

* Says supervisory board appoints Peter Johannsen as its chairman

* Says Polish subsidiary StarDSL Sp. z o.o. achieves immediately breakeven