BRIEF-China Star Entertainment in talks on hotel disposal in Macau, shares to resume trade

Oct 23 (Reuters) - China Star Entertainment Ltd
* Says company was approached by an independent third party relating to the possible disposal of Hotel Lan Kwai Fong Macau
* Says in preliminary negotiation with the independent third party in relation to the possible disposal
* Says not aware of any reasons behind recent share price swings
* Says shares resume trading on Thursday
Source text in English: link.reuters.com/nax93v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)