BRIEF-China Star Entertainment in talks on hotel disposal in Macau, shares to resume trade
#Chinese Labor Unrest
October 23, 2013 / 11:37 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-China Star Entertainment in talks on hotel disposal in Macau, shares to resume trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - China Star Entertainment Ltd

* Says company was approached by an independent third party relating to the possible disposal of Hotel Lan Kwai Fong Macau

* Says in preliminary negotiation with the independent third party in relation to the possible disposal

* Says not aware of any reasons behind recent share price swings

* Says shares resume trading on Thursday

Source text in English: link.reuters.com/nax93v

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
