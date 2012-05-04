StarHub Q1 net profit up 28 pct, to maintain dividend

SINGAPORE, May 4 (Reuters) - StarHub Ltd, Singapore’s second-biggest telecommunication firm, posted on Friday a 28 percent rise in first-quarter net profit and said it intends to maintain its annual dividend of 20 Singapore cents a share for 2012.

StarHub earned S$88.4 million ($71.1 million) in the three months ended March, up from S$69.1 million a year earlier. It will pay an interim dividend of 5 Singapore cents a share for the quarter.

Mobile revenue, which accounts for the largest portion of StarHub’s revenue, rose 4 percent to S$307 million, while revenue from pay TV gained 5 percent to S$96 million.

“Despite increased competition, we see an increase in the momentum of our high-speed broadband plans on both platforms - cable and fibre,” chief executive Neil Montefiore said in a statement.

StarHub said it expects operating revenue in 2012 to grow in the low-single digit range, with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin to be about 30 percent. ($1 = 1.2427 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)