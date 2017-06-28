By Eric Walsh
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON A former StarKist executive pleaded
guilty on Wednesday to conspiring with officials from other tuna
companies to fix the price of canned seafood in the United
States from 2011 to 2013, the U.S. Justice Department said in a
statement.
Stephen Hodge, a former senior vice president of sales at
StarKist, pleaded guilty to a one-count criminal information
that was filed on May 30 in federal court in San
Francisco.
A criminal information is a type of charging document
prosecutors tend to use in connection with people who are
negotiating plea deals.
Hodge, who agreed to pay a fine and cooperate with the
investigation by the department's antitrust division, will be
sentenced by the court later, the statement said.
Hodge is one of three executives to plead guilty in the
conspiracy. The Justice Department said he met with officials
from other canned seafood companies, which were not named, "to
fix, raise and maintain the prices" of canned seafood.
Bumble Bee Foods agreed in May to plead guilty to one count
of fixing the prices of canned tuna and to pay a criminal fine
of $25 million. Two of its executives agreed to plead guilty to
price-fixing in December.
The U.S. canned tuna market has long been dominated by three
companies. Thai Union Group's Chicken of the Sea is the largest,
followed by Bumble Bee and StarKist. In December 2015, the
Justice Department stopped Thai Union Group from buying Bumble
Bee.
StarKist is a subsidiary of the Dongwon Group of South
Korea.
(Additional reporting by Diane Bartz)