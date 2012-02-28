FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai Star Petroleum to launch IPO in Q3 - PTT
February 28, 2012 / 6:05 AM / 6 years ago

Thai Star Petroleum to launch IPO in Q3 - PTT

BANGKOK, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Star Petroleum Refining Co, a joint venture of Chevron Corp and Thailand’s PTT Pcl, is expected to list shares on the Thai bourse in the third quarter, delayed from the second quarter, PTT’s chief financial officer said on Tuesday.

The delay was mainly due to the registration process and the need to see first-quarter financial results first, Tevin Vongvanich told reporters.

Earlier this month, an Energy Ministry official said he expected Star Petroleum to launch its IPO in the second quarter.

Star Petroleum, 64 percent owned by Chevron and 36 percent by state-owned PTT, operates a 160,000 barrel per day refinery in eastern Rayong province.

