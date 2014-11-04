FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Starrag Group Holding reports 9-month sales of CHF 288 mln, down 1.0 pct
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
November 4, 2014 / 6:31 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Starrag Group Holding reports 9-month sales of CHF 288 mln, down 1.0 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Starrag Group Holding AG

* Says orders received during the first three quarters of 2014 amounted to 269 million Swiss francs, 18.8 pct less than in the below the exceptionally strong prior year period

* Says 9-month higher operating profit (EBIT) of 13.0 million Swiss francs(+1.6 pct y-o-y) resulted in operating margin of 4.5 percentage points (4.4 pct)

* Says 9-month net profit remained unchanged at 9.4 million Swiss francs, or 3.3 pct of sales (3.2 pct in the previous year period)

* Says 9-month sales revenues amounted to 288 million Swiss francs, 1.0 pct less than in the comparable period of last year

* Sees FY 2014 order intake to be lower than in the previous year

* Sees FY 2014 sales as well as profit margins the same as in 2013 Source text: bit.ly/10nmPSt Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.