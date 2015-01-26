FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Starrag Group Holding FY 2014 sales of 393 mln Swiss francs, up 0.6 pct
#Switzerland Market Report
January 26, 2015 / 5:45 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Starrag Group Holding FY 2014 sales of 393 mln Swiss francs, up 0.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Starrag Group Holding AG :

* Says order intake picked up during Q4, which helped to narrow the decline to just 4.1 pct and resulted in FY 2014 order intake of 407 million Swiss francs ($463.45 million)

* Sales for 2014 amounted to 393 million Swiss francs, an increase of 0.6 pct from the previous year’s figure

* Order backlog stood at 288 million Swiss francs at the end of FY 2014, which is 4.8 pct more than at the end of FY 2013 Source text: bit.ly/18ivcmw Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8782 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

