July 25, 2014 / 4:56 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Starrag Group Holding H1 order intake of CHF 184 million, 11% below prior year period

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Starrag Group Holding AG : * Says H1 order intake of CHF 184 million, 11 % below prior year period * Says orders on hand at end of June 2014 remained high at CHF 267 million, 2.7

% less than at the end of 2013 * Says sales revenues for the first half of 2014 amounted to CHF 190 million,

4.9 % less than a year ago * Says H1 book-to-Bill Ratio Was 0.97 * Says H1 EBIT amounted to CHF 8.9 million versus CHF 9.1 million year ago * Says H1 net profit rose by 15 % to CHF 6.6 million * Says order intake for the full year 2014 is expected to fall short of the

2013 figure * Sees FY sales to be about the same as in 2013; margins are expected to be

slightly higher compared to last year * Source text - bit.ly/1rQDarZ * Further company coverage

