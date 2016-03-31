FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Anbang scraps bid for Starwood Hotels - source
#Hot Stocks
March 31, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

China's Anbang scraps bid for Starwood Hotels - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - China’s Anbang Insurance Group Co is walking away from its proposed takeover of Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc, the operator of Sheraton and Westin hotels, a source familiar with the matter said.

Anbang had raised its offer for Starwood on Monday to almost $14 billion as it sought to challenge the U.S. hotel operator’s merger with Marriott International Inc.

Starwood shares fell about 5 percent to $79.90 in extended trading on Thursday, while Marriott shares fell 4.8 percent to $67.74. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

