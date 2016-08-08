FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China extends Marriott-Starwood deal review by up to 60 days
August 8, 2016

China extends Marriott-Starwood deal review by up to 60 days

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - China has extended its review of Marriott International Inc's acquisition of Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc by up to 60 days, the companies said on Monday.

Marriott's deal to buy Starwood, the operator of Sheraton and Westin hotels, has been cleared by antitrust authorities in the United States, the European Union and Canada, among others.

China's Anbang Insurance Group Co had made a rival bid for Starwood, but abandoned its pursuit of the hotel operator in April. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

