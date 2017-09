July 30 (Reuters) - Hotel operator Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc reported an 11 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by a stronger dollar.

Net profit attributable to Starwood fell to $136 million, or 79 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $153 million, or 80 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 84 cents per share.

Revenue fell 3.8 percent to $1.48 billion. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)