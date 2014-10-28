FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Starwood Hotels profit falls 31 pct as residential sales slump
October 28, 2014 / 11:25 AM / 3 years ago

Starwood Hotels profit falls 31 pct as residential sales slump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc reported a 31 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by a fall in revenue in its residential business.

The company’s net profit fell to $109 million, or 59 cents per share, for the third quarter ended Sept.30, from $157 million, or 81 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 66 cents per share.

Revenue from sales of residential units fell to $2 million from $43 million. Total revenue fell 1 percent to $1.49 billion. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)

