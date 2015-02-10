FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Starwood profit jumps, to spin off of vacation ownership business
Sections
Featured
Ex-St. Louis policeman acquitted of murdering black motorist
U.S.
Ex-St. Louis policeman acquitted of murdering black motorist
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 10, 2015 / 12:30 PM / 3 years ago

Starwood profit jumps, to spin off of vacation ownership business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Hotel operator Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc reported an 83 percent jump in quarterly profit and said it would spin off its vacation ownership business.

Shares of Starwood, which operates the Sheraton and Westin chains, rose 5.4 percent in premarket trading.

The company’s net income rose to $234 million, or $1.34 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $128 million, or 68 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 1 percent to $1.49 billion.

Worldwide systemwide revenue per available room, or ReVPAR, for hotels open at least a year rose 4.4 percent in constant dollar terms.

Starwood’s vacation ownership business had revenues of about $640 million, or nearly 11 percent of the company’s revenue in 2014. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.