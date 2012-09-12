Starwood Capital Group mulls selling stake in co - WSJ

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Private real estate investment company Starwood Capital Group is looking to sell a minority stake in the company, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing anonymous sources.

The Greenwich, Connecticut based-company, which chief executive Barry Sternlicht founded in 1991, has hired Morgan Stanley to find a buyer, the sources told the Journal.

It is unclear what percentage of the firm is up for sale, the financial daily said, but the sources expect it to be a minority interest.

Starwood Capital could not be reached immediately for comment. Morgan Stanley also could not be reached outside regular business hours.

The privately held investment firm, which owns businesses such as Starwood Property Trust Inc, Starwood Energy Group Global, and Starwood Real Estate Securities, manages about $20 billion in assets.

The company has about 200 employees in six countries, according to its website.