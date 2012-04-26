UPDATE 3-Starwood Hotels profit tops estimates

* Q1 adj EPS 63 cents vs Wall St estimate 52 cents

April 26 (Reuters) - Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide topped profit estimates for the first quarter as strength in the Americas helped offset softness in Europe, and the company raised its outlook for a key revenue measure, sending its shares up more than 2 percent.

A business-led recovery has helped lift U.S. hotel occupancy rates and aided an industry whose financing challenges have slowed construction.

Starwood, which franchises hotels under brands such as Sheraton, W and Westin, was upbeat that travel is continuing on an upswing fueled by the global economic recovery.

“Despite the headlines and uncertainty, our business is better than some might think,” Chief Executive Officer Frits van Paasschen told analysts during a conference call on Thursday.

“We believe we’re on the cusp of a golden age of global travel,” van Paasschen added.

Starwood noted signs of improved bookings in key European markets. It added the second half would likely be better in Europe, which accounts for about 20 percent of Starwood earnings.

“Based on what we’re seeing, we would expect the European recession to be shallow, as some economic forecasters are now predicting,” Chief Financial Officer Vasant Prabhu said.

Starwood projected growth of 6 percent to 8 percent in worldwide revenue per available room, or revPAR, for company-operated hotels open at least a year, up from a prior forecast of a 5 percent to 7 percent increase. That metric multiples occupancy rate by room rate.

Net income was $128 million, or 65 cents a share, in the first quarter, compared with $28 million, or 14 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, profit came to 63 cents a share. Analysts on average expected 52 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Quarterly revenue rose 32 percent to $1.7 billion.

By region, revPAR rose 7.1 percent in North America, 14.4 percent in Latin America and 6.7 percent in Asia-Pacific. Europe revPAR was down 1.9 percent.

The company said it expected a profit of $2.35 to $2.46 a share before items for this year. Analysts expected $2.31.

Shares of Starwood Hotels were up 2.7 percent at $59.20 in early afternoon trading as other major hotel companies rose. Marriott International was up 1.2 percent and Hyatt rose 2.8 percent.