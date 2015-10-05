FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Lions Gate Entertainment in talks to merge with Starz - LA Times
#Market News
October 5, 2015 / 9:46 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Lions Gate Entertainment in talks to merge with Starz - LA Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to Los Angeles from Los Angels in third graph)

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Movie and television studio Lions Gate Entertainment Corp is in advanced talks to merge with John Malone’s premium TV cable network Starz, Los Angeles Times reported, citing sources.

The two companies have held high-level talks for several months and have also considered a variety of partnerships, a source told the newspaper. (lat.ms/1jKXtYA)

The valuation of the two companies is one of the factor complicating the deal, Los Angeles Times reported.

Starz and Lions Gate were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
