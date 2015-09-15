FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-AMC Networks in talks to buy Starz- Bloomberg
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump turns again to Democrats on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump turns again to Democrats on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
September 15, 2015 / 10:26 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-AMC Networks in talks to buy Starz- Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, comments from companies, shares)

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Cable network operator AMC Networks Inc was in preliminary talks to buy billionaire John Malone’s premium TV cable network Starz, Bloomberg reported.

Starz’s shares rose 8 percent to $41.89 in extended trading. The company had a market value of about $4 billion as of Tuesday close.

AMC’s spokeswoman Georgia Juvelis said the company does not comment on rumors. A Starz spokesperson also said the company does not comment on rumors or speculation.

There have been media reports since 2014 that Starz was in talks to be bought out. Other potential acquirers included Twenty-First Century Fox and CBS Corp.

Starz ended talks for a buyout last year with potential buyers, including AMC, due to differences over valuation, Bloomberg reported in December. (bloom.bg/1LwDFi9)

Malone is the largest individual investor in Starz, which makes TV shows such as “Outlander” and “Da Vinci’s Demons”. The company was spun off from Malone’s Liberty Media Corp.

Shares of AMC, known for shows such as “The Walking Dead”, were slightly up at $74.44 in extended trading after closing 2.4 percent higher in regular trade.

Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.