BRIEF-Starzen signs business and capital alliance with Mitsui Co Ltd
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 12, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Starzen signs business and capital alliance with Mitsui Co Ltd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Starzen Co Ltd :

* Says it has formed a business and capital alliance with Mitsui Co Ltd

* Says through the business alliance, the two companies will work together on the overseas business expansion and development

* Says through the capital alliance, Starzen will sell 1,333,300 shares to Mitsui, at the price of 3,191 yen per share, or 4,254,560,300 yen in all, through private placement

* Says Mitsui will become the top share holder of Starzen, with 15,549 voting rights (16.69 percent), up from 2,216 voting rights (2.78 percent)

* Effective date May 31

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/NXkUmP

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
