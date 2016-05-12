BRIEF-Starzen signs business and capital alliance with Mitsui Co Ltd

May 12 (Reuters) - Starzen Co Ltd :

* Says it has formed a business and capital alliance with Mitsui Co Ltd

* Says through the business alliance, the two companies will work together on the overseas business expansion and development

* Says through the capital alliance, Starzen will sell 1,333,300 shares to Mitsui, at the price of 3,191 yen per share, or 4,254,560,300 yen in all, through private placement

* Says Mitsui will become the top share holder of Starzen, with 15,549 voting rights (16.69 percent), up from 2,216 voting rights (2.78 percent)

* Effective date May 31

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/NXkUmP

