#Financials
September 24, 2014 / 11:02 AM / in 3 years

State Bank of India approves 10-for-one stock split

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Top Indian lender State Bank of India said on Wednesday its board had approved a 10-for-one stock split.

SBI will reduce the face value of each equity share to 1 rupee from 10 rupees now, it said in a regulatory filing.

State-run Punjab National Bank and top private sector lender ICICI Bank this month approved stock splits. Companies typically split shares to make those attractive for retail investors.

Ahead of the announcement, SBI shares closed 2.7 percent down at 2,486.35 rupees, underperforming a 0.2 percent fall in the NSE index. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Anand Basu)

