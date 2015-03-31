FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's SBI gets approval to divest 10 pct stake in SBI Life Insurance
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 31, 2015 / 3:06 AM / 2 years ago

India's SBI gets approval to divest 10 pct stake in SBI Life Insurance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 31 (Reuters) - State Bank of India, the country’s largest lender, said on Tuesday it had received approval for divestment of its stake in private life insurer SBI Life Insurance Co Ltd by up to 10 percent.

The executive committee of the central board of the bank authorised the divestment on Monday, State Bank of India said in a statement to the exchanges.

SBI Life Insurance is a joint venture between the State Bank of India and BNP Paribas Cardif, the life, property and casualty insurance arm of France’s BNP Paribas SA. (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.