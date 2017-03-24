MUMBAI State Bank of India, the
nation's top lender by assets, said on Friday it would begin the
process for an initial public offering (IPO) of its life
insurance arm, with plans to sell a 10 percent stake.
The bank said in a filing it would explore selling an 8
percent stake in SBI Life in the IPO, while a senior executive
separately said the lender's partner in the joint venture, BNP
Paribas Cardif, would sell a 2 percent stake.
"End of September is the earliest that we can contemplate
going to the market subject to all regulatory approvals and
clearances," SBI Life Chief Executive Arijit Basu told Reuters
when asked about the timeline for launching the IPO.
SBI owns 70.1 percent of the life insurer, while BNP Paribas
Cardif owns 26 percent.
The bank in December agreed to sell a 3.9 percent stake in
SBI Life to affiliates of KKR and Temasek for
17.94 billion rupees ($274.3 million).
SBI Life's IPO comes after top private sector life insurer
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co Ltd's 60.57
billion-rupee initial share sale last September.
HDFC Standard Life Insurance Co Ltd, another bigger private
sector life insurer, aims to get listed via its acquisition of
smaller rival Max Life Insurance. That deal, agreed in August
last year, is still awaiting regulatory approvals.
($1 = 65.3950 Indian rupees)