FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's SBI asked to make provisions on food grain loans to Punjab state
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 18, 2016 / 9:31 AM / a year ago

India's SBI asked to make provisions on food grain loans to Punjab state

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 18 (Reuters) - State Bank of India, the country’s top lender, has been asked by the central bank to provide for losses on food grain-related loans issued to the government of the northern state of Punjab, chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya said on Monday.

She declined to comment on the quantum of SBI’s exposure to those loans.

Local media had earlier reported about the discrepancy in food grain stockpiles in warehouses in Punjab purchased through bank loans from several state-owned banks.

“We are working with the regulator, as well with the banks and various government agencies to ensure that the matter with respect to food stocks is resolved satisfactorily,” India’s junior finance minister said separately, speaking at a banking and finance conference in Mumbai. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Suvashree Choudhury)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.