India approves SBI takeover of units - govt source

NEW DELHI, June 15 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet on Wednesday approved the takeover by State Bank of India of several subsidiaries, a government source said, in a first move to consolidate the country’s struggling public sector banks.

As earlier proposed, SBI was due to take over five units that had been run at arms-length, as well as state-run Bharatiya Mahila Bank, a bank for women set up in 2013. (Reporting by Nigam Prusty; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Malini Menon)