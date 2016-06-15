FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India approves SBI takeover of units - govt source
June 15, 2016 / 9:06 AM / a year ago

India approves SBI takeover of units - govt source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, June 15 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet on Wednesday approved the takeover by State Bank of India of several subsidiaries, a government source said, in a first move to consolidate the country’s struggling public sector banks.

As earlier proposed, SBI was due to take over five units that had been run at arms-length, as well as state-run Bharatiya Mahila Bank, a bank for women set up in 2013. (Reporting by Nigam Prusty; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Malini Menon)

