State Bank of India Q2 profit up 30.5 pct; lags estimates
November 14, 2014 / 7:32 AM / 3 years ago

State Bank of India Q2 profit up 30.5 pct; lags estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - State Bank of India (SBI) , the nation’s top lender by assets, reported a 30.5 percent increase in quarterly profit, but lagged estimates as provisions for bad loans increased.

SBI, which accounts for about a quarter of loans and deposits in India, said standalone net profit rose to 31 billion rupees ($502.92 million) during its fiscal second quarter ended September 30, from 23.75 billion rupees in the year-ago period.

Analysts on average had expected the bank to report a net profit of 32.54 billion rupees, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters.

$1 = 61.6400 Indian rupee Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

