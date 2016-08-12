FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 12, 2016 / 7:25 AM / a year ago

State Bank of India Q1 net falls 32 pct, bad loans rise slightly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - State Bank of India, the nation's top lender by assets, reported on Friday first-quarter net profit fell 32 percent, in line with estimates, and its bad loans rose slightly.

SBI shares rose more than 5 percent after the results on the lower-than-expected rise in bad loans.

The lender, which accounts for more than a fifth of India's total bank loans and deposits, said standalone net profit was 25.21 billion Indian rupees ($377.40 million) for the three months to June 30, against 36.92 billion rupees reported a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 25.4 billion rupees, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 6.94 percent as of end-June, from 6.50 percent in March. ($1 = 66.8000 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Abhirup Roy; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

