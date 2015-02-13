FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
State Bank of India Q3 net profit up 30 pct; shares surge
February 13, 2015 / 6:48 AM / 3 years ago

State Bank of India Q3 net profit up 30 pct; shares surge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Feb 13 (Reuters) - State Bank of India, the nation’s top lender by assets, reported a 30 percent increase in quarterly profit, lagging estimates, although bad loans rose less than feared, sending its shares 6 percent higher.

State Bank, which accounts for about a quarter of loans and deposits in the country, said net profit rose to 29.10 billion Indian rupees ($468.4 million) from 22.34 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 32.74 billion rupees, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters.

Gross bad loans ratio was 4.9 percent in the December quarter, compared with 4.89 percent in the September quarter. ($1 = 62.1250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

