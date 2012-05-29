RPT-China's State Grid to buy Brazil assets for $531 mln

(Removes extraneous word from headline)

HONG KONG, May 29 (Reuters) - State Grid Corp of China said on Tuesday that it has agreed to buy electricity transmission assets in Brazil from Spain’s Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (ACS) for $531 million and assume debt of $411 million, the latest in a series of overseas acquisitions by Chinese power companies.

State Grid Corp’s wholly-owned subsidiary State Grid International Development Ltd will take over seven high-voltage electricity transmission assets in Brazil from ACS, it said in a statement via Bank of America Merrill Lynch, which acted as exclusive financial advisor to State Grid on the deal.

ACS was advised by Mediobanca on the transaction, the statement said.

China’s cashed up state power groups have been scooping up bargains, with dominant power distributor State Grid establishing a presence in the Philippines, Brazil and Portugal. (Reporting by Charlie Zhu and Michelle Chen; Editing by Chris Lewis)