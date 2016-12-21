By Anna Irrera
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK State Street Corp has tested a
blockchain system that it hopes can be used to streamline the
securities lending process as the financial industry accelerates
efforts to adopt the emerging technology.
The software, which was tested this year over the course of
seven months, could be chosen as one of the company's blockchain
projects to be implemented in 2017, Hu Liang, senior managing
director of the Emerging Technologies Center at State Street,
told Reuters.
State Street is one of the largest custodian banks and
securities lending providers globally. The blockchain system
that it tested would transform the collateral posted by an
investor to borrow securities from State Street's clients into a
digital token that could be used for other transactions.
This would create a digital, immutable record of how the
collateral had been used and would make it easier and quicker
for State Street to return the collateral to the borrower's
account once their lending position had been unwound.
"The aim is to enhance the operational aspect of securities
lending," Liang said. "In a lot of cases there is no automated
linkage to say which account it (the collateral) should go back
to." The system would reduce manual intervention involved with
the process, make it faster, and create a better record for
regulatory reporting purposes, Liang said.
The test is one of several blockchain experiments State
Street and other financial institutions have been working on
over the past year as Wall Street grows increasingly hopeful
that the technology, first developed to run cryptocurrency
bitcoin, can help them increase efficiency and cut costs.
Blockchain is a distributed record of transactions that is
automatically updated and maintained by a network of computers
on the internet, without the need of a trusted third party.
Banks and other financial firms have grown convinced that it can
be adapted to carry out processes such as the clearing and
settlement of securities.
State Street's experiment comes as financial firms prepare
to bring more blockchain systems out of testing and into
implementation in the new year.
Brussels-based post trade provider Euroclear announced on
Monday it had successfully completed a pilot for a new
blockchain-based London bullion settlement service which it
expected would go live in 2017.