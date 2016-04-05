FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-State Street executives charged in U.S. for defrauding clients
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
April 5, 2016 / 1:45 PM / a year ago

Ex-State Street executives charged in U.S. for defrauding clients

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors announced charges on Tuesday against two former State Street Corp executives for engaging in a scheme to defraud six clients through secret commissions applied to billions of dollars of trades.

Ross McLellan, a former exectuvie vice president at State Street, was arrested on charges including securities fraud and wire fraud contained in an indictment filed in federal court in Boston, where the custody bank is based, prosecutors said.

The indictment also charged Edward Pennings, a former senior managing director at State Street who is believed to be living overseas and was not arrested, prosecutors said. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

