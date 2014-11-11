FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
State Street responds to U.S. subpoenas on asset servicing business
November 11, 2014 / 1:00 AM / 3 years ago

State Street responds to U.S. subpoenas on asset servicing business

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - State Street Corp said on Monday it was responding to subpoenas from the U.S. Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission for information regarding its solicitation of asset servicing business of public retirement plans.

The company said it had sought legal advice.

"We have retained counsel to conduct a review of these matters, including our use of consultants and lobbyists in our solicitation of business of public retirement plans and, in at least one instance, political contributions by one of our consultants during and after a public bidding process," the company said in a regulatory filing. (bit.ly/1yrVlpZ)

Separately, the SEC said it would increase its enforcement actions in the municipal market, encouraged by its success in recent cases.

In the coming year, the SEC will focus on abuses in the pension fund arena, offering and disclosure fraud and broker-dealer abuses, according to Andrew Ceresney, its director of enforcement.

State Street had agreed to pay $70 million to settle lawsuits in July that claimed the company had inflated its share price by overcharging clients on foreign exchange services and had misrepresented its investments in mortgage backed securities. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bangalore; Editing by Ken Wills)

