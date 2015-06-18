FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
State Street says SEC may file charges
June 18, 2015
June 18, 2015 / 9:40 PM / 2 years ago

State Street says SEC may file charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 18 (Reuters) - State Street Corp said it may face enforcement action by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission following investigations related to solicitation of asset servicing business for public retirement plans.

State Street said on Thursday it received a 'Wells Notice' from the SEC specifically relating to the company's relationships with clients in two states during a period ending 2011, the world's second-largest custody bank said in a filing. (bit.ly/1TyDMRs)

A Wells Notice is usually the last step in an SEC investigation before an enforcement action is filed, and gives a recipient one last chance to persuade regulators not to file a lawsuit.

The investigation includes the use of consultants and lobbyists and, in at least one instance, political contributions by one of its consultants during and after a public bidding process, State Street said. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

