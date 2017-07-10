BRIEF-Blackrock's Turnill says "continue to favour international stocks over U.S. stocks"- CNBC
* Blackrock strategist Richard Turnill says "continue to favour international stocks over U.S. stocks"- CNBC Further company coverage:
July 10 Financial services provider State Street Corp said on Monday it appointed Melissa Ballenger chief financial officer, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).
Ballenger, who will be based in London, most recently served as chief business control officer and chief financial officer at Santander Bank in the U.S.
She will report to Eric Aboaf, global chief financial officer of State Street and Jeff Conway, State Street's chief executive officer, EMEA. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)
* Blackrock strategist Richard Turnill says "continue to favour international stocks over U.S. stocks"- CNBC Further company coverage:
* Says Nakashima to pay co termination fee of $15 million if deal not completed by termination date, regulatory approvals not obtained