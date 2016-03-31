MOVES-State Street Global Advisors names global head of core beta research

March 31 (Reuters) - State Street Global Advisors, the asset management business of State Street Corp, said it appointed Julian Harding as managing director and global head of core beta research.

Harding will be based in London and will report to Richard Hannam, the company said.

He previously worked for Legal & General Investment Management Ltd where he was director, responsible for the index equity and fixed income portfolio management teams. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)