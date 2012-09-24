FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's SBI doesn't see much impact on loan book after 'coalgate'
September 24, 2012 / 9:36 AM / 5 years ago

India's SBI doesn't see much impact on loan book after 'coalgate'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 24 (Reuters) - State Bank of India does not see much impact on its loan book and asset quality from companies that are under the scanner after the state auditor’s report on the government’s coal concessions, its Chairman, Pratip Chaudhuri, said on Monday.

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India’s report has questioned the government’s practice of awarding coal mining concessions to firms without competitive bidding, potentially costing the treasury billions of dollars in lost revenue. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

