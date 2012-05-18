FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's SBI sees 16-18 pct loan growth in fiscal 2013
May 18, 2012

India's SBI sees 16-18 pct loan growth in fiscal 2013

KOLKATA, India, May 18 (Reuters) - State Bank of India , the country’s top lender, expects a growth of 16 percent to 18 percent in credit demand in the fiscal year that started on April 1, its chairman said on Friday.

The state-run bank does not see a sharp deterioration in its asset quality, Pratip Chaudhuri told reporters, after it posted better-than-expected net profit for the quarter ended March 31, helped by a drop in provisions for bad loans. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)

