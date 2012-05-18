CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-India's State Bank Q4 net jumps nearly 200 times, shares up

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to make clear profit jumped nearly 200 times)

May 18 (Reuters) - Quarterly profit at State Bank of India , the country’s biggest lender, jumped nearly 200 times on the back of a sharp drop in provisions for bad loans and strong credit demand, sending its shares up 4 percent in a subdued market.

Loan demand in India is expected to pick up this year after the central bank cut its benchmark lending rate in April to help revive an economy that slowed to 6.1 percent in the three months to December, the weakest annual pace in almost three years.

The Reserve Bank of India, the country’s central bank, has said it expects loans to grow by 17 percent in 2012/13 up from 13 percent a year earlier.

SBI, in which the government is a majority shareholder, reported a net profit of 40.50 billion rupees ($738 million) for its fiscal fourth-quarter ended March, up from 209 million rupees a year earlier.

It set aside 28.37 billion rupees for bad loans in the March quarter, nearly 13 percent less than in the same period a year earlier, and compared with an 85 percent jump in provisions in the December quarter.

The bank was expected to post a net profit of 36 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Loans grew 8.7 trillion rupees ($159 billion), up 14.5 percent from a year earlier.

Shares in SBI, valued at nearly $23 billion, extended gains after the results to as much as 4 percent to 1,922.85 rupees, while the broader Mumbai market was down 0.7 percent.

SBI, which has given loans to some of India’s most troubled borrowers including Kingfisher Airlines, said its net non-performing assets stood at 1.82 percent of total loans at the end of March from 2.22 percent at end-December.

The bank was downgraded by Moody’s Investors Services in October because of its thin capital base and worsening asset quality. ($1=54.8 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee in MUMBAI; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)