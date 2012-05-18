FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
State Bank of India's Q4 profit soars, beats f'cast
#Credit Markets
May 18, 2012 / 7:11 AM / in 5 years

State Bank of India's Q4 profit soars, beats f'cast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - State Bank of India, the country’s biggest lender, beat market expectations with a sharp rise in its fourth-quarter net profit, mainly due to a lower base last year and strong demand for loans.

SBI, in which the government is a majority shareholder, reported a net profit of 40.50 billion rupees ($738 million) for the three months to March, up from 209 million rupees a year earlier. The bank’s year-ago profit was impacted by sharply higher provisions for bad loans.

The bank was expected to post a net profit of 36 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

SBI, which has given loans to some of India’s most troubled borrowers including Kingfisher Airlines, said its net non-performing assets were at 1.82 percent of total loans at end of March compared with 1.63 percent a year earlier.

The lender was downgraded by Moody’s Investors Services in October because of its thin capital base and worsening asset quality. (Reporting by Swati Pandey and Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)

