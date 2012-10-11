FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's SBI exec says banks to consider Suzlon debt recast
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 11, 2012 / 9:11 AM / 5 years ago

India's SBI exec says banks to consider Suzlon debt recast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Lenders to India’s Suzlon Energy Ltd will look at ways to restructure the debt of the world’s fifth-largest maker of wind turbines to help it repay bondholders, a senior official of the State Bank of India (SBI) said on Thursday.

SBI has around 35 billion rupees ($659 million) of debt exposure to Suzlon, Santosh Nayar, deputy managing director of the country’s largest lender, told Reuters.

Suzlon was poised to default on redemption of more than $200 million in overseas convertible bonds, due on Thursday, after bondholders rejected a four-month extension, sending its shares down as much as 5 percent.

$1 = 53.1350 Indian rupees Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.