FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
State Bank of Mauritius Q1 pretax profit up 30.5 pct
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 14, 2012 / 12:26 PM / in 5 years

State Bank of Mauritius Q1 pretax profit up 30.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORT LOUIS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - State Bank of Mauritius , the island’s second-largest bank with a market share of about 25 percent, said quarterly pretax profit rose 30.5 percent.

SBM also said on Wednesday the operating environment was expected to remain difficult with slow credit growth and declining spreads, particularly in the Mauritian rupee.

SBM, involved in retail and corporate banking, currency and securities trading, e-commerce, leasing and asset management, said pretax profit in the three months to September - its first quarter - was 868 million rupees ($28 million).

Interest income grew 8.4 percent to 1.51 billion rupees while interest expenses fell 19 percent to 569 million and earnings per share rose 28 percent to 2.67 rupees. ($1 = 31.05 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Dan Lalor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.