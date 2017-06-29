(Note: Print or Digital Use Allowed. Please credit Stateline,
an initiative of the Pew Charitable Trusts. For downloadable
graphics, please visit www.pewtrusts.org/stateline)
By Rebecca Beitsch
June 29 (Stateline) - When Brad Hoylman and his husband
wanted to start a family, they looked to a woman nearly 3,000
miles away to carry their child.
The two Manhattanites turned to a surrogate in California, a
state with a robust commercial surrogacy industry, because the
practice is banned in New York.
The advent of gay marriage, advances in reproductive
technology, and the fact that more people are waiting longer to
start families have fueled a surge in the surrogacy industry.
In 2015, 2,807 babies were born through surrogacy in the
U.S., up from 738 in 2004, according to the American Society for
Reproductive Medicine. Women are often paid at least $30,000 to
carry a baby created from the egg and sperm of others.
But in many places, once the baby arrives, outdated state
laws fail to answer an important question: Who are the parents?
In many states the law is murky or even silent on surrogacy.
The industry is free to operate but the contracts signed between
surrogates and intended parents may not be legally binding. The
baby may be born in a state that views the woman who gave birth
as its mother, even if she has no genetic connection to the
child.
The legal uncertainty is particularly concerning to the
intended parents, who usually spend about $100,000 (including
payments to a surrogate and the company she works with as well
as doctors and lawyers) and risk ending up without the child
they counted on. Gay male couples have an additional fear: that
they might be discriminated against if they are embroiled in a
legal fight over custody.
In states that ban commercial surrogacy and those with no
laws at all, legislators are pushing bills that would legalize
the practice, determine parentage before a child arrives, and
ensure that contracts are enforceable and followed by all
parties. In many cases, they would require surrogates to be at
least 21, to have already given birth to their own children, and
to undergo medical and psychiatric evaluations before signing a
contract.
Hoylman, a state senator from New York, introduced a bill
this year that would legalize surrogacy in his state and
establish the legal framework of intended parentage.
Surrogacy became legal in Washington, D.C., in April, and
lawmakers in Minnesota and Massachusetts debated bills this year
but didn’t approve them. In New Jersey, state lawmakers passed
similar bills in 2012 and in 2015, but Republican Gov. Chris
Christie vetoed them. The Senate passed another bill this week.
Women and Babies as Commodities?
Critics of surrogacy, including both religious conservatives
and some feminists, object to what they view as the
commodification of both women and children. Opponents point to
numerous European countries that have banned the practice and
say states should be wary of letting American women be used by
others, including foreigners searching for surrogates beyond
their borders.
For many, the financial aspect of surrogacy is most
troubling.
“Women will be exploited by wealthy people,” said Jason
Adkins, executive director of Minnesota’s Catholic Conference.
“We see all kinds of Hollywood stars contracting with
surrogates, but we don’t see any Hollywood stars serving as
surrogates for their nannies and maids.”
Surrogacy companies prefer to work with women they consider
financially stable in order to avoid women who may be acting out
of financial desperation. Medicaid does not cover surrogacy
costs, and women who are enrolled in the program would risk
losing coverage for themselves and their families if they carry
a surrogate baby.
Hoylman, and even some surrogacy critics, say having no
rules puts surrogates and intended parents at risk.
Two married men in Virginia nearly lost their child who was
born through a surrogate in Wisconsin after a judge there
declared the baby an orphan rather than turn it over to either
the parents or the surrogate. The couple later won custody, and
the judge resigned.
Hoylman and his husband turned to a surrogate in California
six years ago to avoid such trouble. They plan to return to the
state in August for the birth of their second child.
In California, and in most of the other 11 states and
Washington, D.C., that permit commercial surrogacy, the intended
parents are able to get pre-birth orders that name them as
parents before a child even arrives.
Only Indiana, Nebraska, New Jersey, Michigan and Washington
share New York’s ban on commercial surrogacy. By lifting the
ban, Hoylman hopes New Yorkers would no longer be forced to go
to nearby states, where their parental rights may not be
recognized.
“I don’t want to send New Yorkers to other states especially
where laws aren’t even written. It’s dangerous. I can picture
the image of a judge in some rural part of the country, on the
bench, looking down his nose at a gay couple and their surrogate
and trying to determine just who the parent of this child is,”
he said. “That’s my worst-case scenario.”
The Supreme Court’s 2015 decision to allow same-sex marriage
in all 50 states has further opened the door to surrogacy for
gay couples, as five states allow the process only for married
couples. But not all have created a welcoming environment for
gay couples: Louisiana limits surrogacy to heterosexual couples
by requiring that the intended parents supply both the sperm and
egg used in the process.
Multiple Steps in Minnesota
Minnesota has no laws on the books governing surrogacy, yet
it has a robust industry. A number of surrogacy companies in the
state match women with couples who are frequently gay and often
come from countries where surrogacy is prohibited.
Because the state has no laws on the books governing
surrogacy, couples often go through a multistep process to
obtain custody, said Steve Snyder, a lawyer who owns a surrogacy
company and represents intended parents in court. The process is
especially fraught for gay male couples who fear they may not
get the necessary judicial approval.
If a surrogate is married, Minnesota law presumes her
husband to be the father of the child. In the case of two gay
men, the genetic father must file a paternity suit to remove the
surrogate’s husband from the child’s birth certificate. The
surrogate and genetic father are then listed as the child’s
parents. Once the surrogate waives her parental rights, the
genetic father’s spouse is free to adopt the child.
Surrogates who work with Snyder’s agency sign a contract
saying they will not visit Michigan, New York, Nebraska, New
Jersey or Washington during the pregnancy for fear that if they
delivered there, it could be difficult to transfer custody to
the intended parents.
State Rep. John Lesch, a Democrat who sponsored legislation
that would allow commercial surrogacy and establish the process
to obtain a pre-birth order, said Minnesota’s current process
leaves gay couples facing too much risk that they will be
discriminated against during the legal process. He doesn’t want
parents fighting judges for custody like the couple in
Wisconsin.
“Very few parents are going to want to enter into a legal
minefield with knowing most judges are pretty good,” he said.
“They’re going to want to know the law is on their side.”
Famous cases like the 1988 “Baby M” case, in which a New
Jersey surrogate attempted to keep the baby she delivered,
helped spur bans on surrogacy in that state and others. But such
instances are quite rare, Snyder said, and proponents of
surrogacy laws seem to be more worried about what actions judges
or intended parents might take.
Pre-birth orders would solve the problem of disputed
parentage. Because the contracts would be enforceable,
surrogates would be required to give up the child and the new
parents would be required to take it.
Many surrogates say they want legal protection to ensure the
intended parents take the baby, regardless of any birth defects
or a change in their own life situations.
“Both sides are taking an emotional risk. We’re taking on
more of a physical risk; [intended parents] are taking on more
of a financial and legal risk,” said Traci Woolard, 44, a
Minnesota woman who has delivered five babies as a surrogate
after having four children of her own.
Woolard’s fear is that a judge could decide to leave her
with a baby. “My family’s done. It’s complete, and I do not want
to have any more children.”
here