FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
State Street loses $1 trillion in custody assets to JPMorgan
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
January 25, 2017 / 2:49 PM / 7 months ago

State Street loses $1 trillion in custody assets to JPMorgan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - State Street Corp shares on Wednesday tumbled as much as 7.5 percent on a double dose of bad news: the bank reported a 3.4 percent drop in fourth quarter revenue and rival JPMorgan Chase & Co Inc announced poaching more than $1 trillion in custody assets.

Boston-based State Street is the world's No. 2 custody bank with $28.8 trillion in assets under custody and administration. But that figure could shrink more than 3 percent after JPMorgan announced on Wednesday that it was chosen by BlackRock Inc to be custodian for more than $1 trillion in assets.

The announcement came as State Street reported total revenue of $2.53 billion in the fourth quarter, a 3.4 percent decline from the year-earlier period.

State Street shares tumbled to $74.46 at the opening bell, a 7.5 percent drop from Tuesday's close of $80.52. But the stock recovered some of that lost ground, rising to $77.48.

Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.