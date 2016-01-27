FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Big client hits State Street with large withdrawals
Sections
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
Harvey Aftermath
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
January 27, 2016 / 3:02 PM / 2 years ago

Big client hits State Street with large withdrawals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - A key institutional client at State Street is expected to withdraw a large amount of money in 2016, Chief Executive Jay Hooley said on Wedesday.

“Institutional net outflows (in 2015) were primarily driven by client asset allocation shifts and redemptions by a client that is in-sourcing their business,” Hooley told investors and analysts during a conference call. “Redemptions by this client are expected to continue through the remainder of 2016.”

Hooley said assets under management associated with the unnamed client were about $35 billion at the end of 2015.

Net withdrawals among long-term institutional clients at Boston-based State Street totaled $100 billion in 2015, Hooley said.

Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.