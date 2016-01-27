Big client hits State Street with large withdrawals

BOSTON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - A key institutional client at State Street is expected to withdraw a large amount of money in 2016, Chief Executive Jay Hooley said on Wedesday.

“Institutional net outflows (in 2015) were primarily driven by client asset allocation shifts and redemptions by a client that is in-sourcing their business,” Hooley told investors and analysts during a conference call. “Redemptions by this client are expected to continue through the remainder of 2016.”

Hooley said assets under management associated with the unnamed client were about $35 billion at the end of 2015.

Net withdrawals among long-term institutional clients at Boston-based State Street totaled $100 billion in 2015, Hooley said.