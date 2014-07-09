FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-State Street settles shareholder lawsuit over foreign exchange services for $60 million
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
Reuters Newsmaker
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 9, 2014 / 2:30 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-State Street settles shareholder lawsuit over foreign exchange services for $60 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 9 (Reuters) - State Street Corp : * Other defendants reach $60 million settlement of shareholder lawsuit related

to foreign exchange services -- court filing * Lawsuit accused State Street of artificially inflating foreign exchange

revenue by overcharging clients for foreign exchange services * Lawsuit also accused State Street of falsely stating it invested only in

‘high quality’ assets in its investment portfolio and in off-balance-sheet

‘conduits’ * Settlement requires approval by federal judge in Boston

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.