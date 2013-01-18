FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-State Street 4th-qtr profit up 26 pct, beats estimates
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Energy & Environment
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 18, 2013 / 12:30 PM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-State Street 4th-qtr profit up 26 pct, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(changes headline and first paragraph to show State Street beat estimates)

Jan 18 (Reuters) - State Street Corp said on Friday fourth-quarter profit b eat Wall Street estimates, rising 26 percent on a big boost from investment management fees.

Net income was $468 million, or $1.00 a share, compared with $371 million, or 76 cents a share, in the year-ago period.

On an operating basis, State Street earned $521 million, or $1.11 a share. A nalysts, on average, had been expecting State Street to earn $1.00 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.