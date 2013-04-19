FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-State Street beats estimates on higher servicing fees
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 19, 2013 / 11:56 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-State Street beats estimates on higher servicing fees

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* First-qtr oper. EPS $0.96 vs $0.84 a year earlier

* First quarter total rev up 1 pct to $2.44 bln

* Servicing fees rise 9 pct

April 19 (Reuters) - State Street Corp, the No. 2 global custody bank, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as stronger equity markets and higher forex trading volumes boosted fees.

Net income rose to $445 million, or 98 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $417 million, or 85 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an operating basis, net income available to common shareholders rose to $443 million, or 96 cents per share, from $410 million, or 84 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting 93 cents per share on an adjusted basis, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“Overall, the environment continues to show signs of gradual improvement as reflected by investors shifting into equities. However, given the ongoing fragile state of the global markets, we continue to remain cautious for 2013,” Chief Executive Officer Joseph Hooley said in a statement.

Total revenue rose 1 percent to $2.44 billion, while servicing fees rose 9 percent to $1.18 billion.

State Street’s assets under management rose about 10 percent to $2.18 trillion from year-earlier levels. Expenses slipped marginally to $1.83 billion from $1.84 billion a year earlier.

Custody banks lend stocks, track mutual fund prices and collect and distribute dividend and interest payments for investors.

State Street shares closed at $56.51 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.